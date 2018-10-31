GOP senators seek pause US-Saudi nuclear technology talks

Saudi Arabia's top prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb walks to board a plane to leave Turkey, in Istanbul, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. A top Turkish prosecutor said Wednesday that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul as part of a premeditated killing, and that his body was dismembered before being disposed of. A statement from chief Istanbul prosecutor Irfan Fidan's office also said that discussions with Saudi chief prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb have yielded no "concrete results" despite "good-willed efforts" by Turkey to uncover the truth. (DHA via AP)