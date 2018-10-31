Golden Corral honors military members with free meal on Veteran’s Day

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Every year Golden Corral honors Veterans and active military members with a free meal on Veteran’s Day.
Over the past 17 years, they provided the free buffet to more than 5.4 Million vets and raised more than $14 M for disabled American Veterans.
“Have a great meal and if you see us asking for donations remember that whenever you lave is right here in the 14 counties in the Permian Basin Tans-Pecos area of West Texas to help veterans with food transportation shelter, utilities payments the necessities of life,” Paul Reed with the DAV said.
Last year, the West Texas chapter for DAV raised the most money all over the country.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.