92-year-old man brutally stabbed at California McDonald’s

GARDEN GROVE, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - Police are investigating after an elderly man in was nearly stabbed to death inside a McDonald’s restroom in Orange County, CA.
The suspect was caught on video running from the scene of the crime. They say he beat, then stabbed a 92-year-old stranger multiple times for know apparent reason.
“The victim was using the restroom -- washing his hands. the guy attacked him from behind -- never said anything to him. We don’t know if the motive was robbery but we know that this was totally unprovoked. the victim did not know the suspect,” said Lt. Carl Whitney with Garden Grove police.
Police say the victim -- an elderly Jehovah's Witness who was having breakfast with his church group, as he did every Saturday morning at 10:30 -- told police that he saw the man standing in the bathroom against the wall and he said hello.
The suspect ignored him, then stabbed him nearly to death.
He said the suspect never tried to rob him.
"You go to the restroom and to just be attacked like this and to be stabbed numerous times, it's a senseless crime," Whitney said.
The victim was last reported to be in stable, but critical condition.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old who is six-feet tall with a medium build.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
