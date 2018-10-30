World Series Champion, former Falcon to return to West Texas

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -
Baseball season is over and the Red Sox are now your current World Series Champs, but last year as Houston fans well remember, the title went to the Astros.
On that championship team is Evan Gattis, who once played in the Basin at UTPB.
He will be making a return to West Texas for an event that will benefit the falcon baseball team.
It will be on January 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Rose Building.
For tickets or more information contact UTPB’s director of athletic development, Leticia Reinke, at 432-296-9166.
