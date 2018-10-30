Wild horse, burro adoption event coming to Odessa

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Have you ever dreamed of owning your very own horse? Now you can!
The Bureau of Land Management is bringing a sale and adoption event to Odessa on November 2 and 3.
Each year, wild horses and burros are up for adoption or purchase at events across the country, with fees starting at $25.
This year, the Ector County Coliseum is on the list. The event starts at noon and ends at 6 p.m. on Friday and if you can’t make it, they will be there Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.
Through the Wild Horse and Burro Program, the Bureau of Land Management protects wild horses and burros across the United States, covering 26.9 million acres of public land across 10 states.
The program implements the Wild-Free Roaming Act, passed by Congress in 1971. The law declares these animals as “living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West” and demands the BLM and US Forest Service manage and protect them.
Part of managing the animals means managing their population growth, which can increase up to 20 percent each year. At that rate and without proper management, their population can double in size in four to five years.
This is where adoption and sales come into play.
Excess animals are placed into private care through events like the one at the Ector County Coliseum.
More than 240,000 wild horses and burros have been placed into private care since 1971.
