UTPB celebrates 45th anniversary

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - UTPB is celebrating its 45th anniversary November 3 through November 5 with its first-ever Investiture Ceremony.
On Saturday the school will be holding a brunch on the quad at the main campus. Attendees will get the chance to eat breakfast, see the campus and meet student ambassadors.
In addition the UTPB president will be meeting students and will hold a pinning ceremony.
Festivities will continue to the tailgate and football game on Saturday.
Monday will round up the investiture celebration with a free event at the Wagner Noel. The event will take place at 2 p.m. and will allow people to meet the president.
“We’ve got big plans for the university and so we invite anyone and everyone to come out,” said Tatum Guinn, Communications Manager for UTPB.
“It’s an exciting time to be on campus and we want people to meet our President Doctor Woodley.”
For more information on the celebration and a full explanation of events click here.
