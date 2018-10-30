TxDOT holding public meeting to discuss I-20 Stanton projects

STANTON, TX (KWES) - TxDOT is holding a meeting to discuss the I-20 projects taking place in Stanton.
The meeting will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on October 30 at Stanton High School.
During the meeting there will be an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. as well as a brief presentation and a Q&A session.
Project phasing and timelines will be discussed and maps and other displays will be available for review. TxDOT staff will be on hand to answer any questions.
The projects are designed to reconfigure the I-20 interchanges on both sides of Stanton. There will also be a realignment of the main lanes, relocation of ramps, and the eventual conversion to one-way service roads.
