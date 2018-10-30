Study reveals each state’s most popular Netflix original documentary

(KWES) - Dish has done a study to discover the most-searched Netflix original documentary for each state in the U.S.
Netflix has been changing the entertainment industry for the past decade, with many of its television shows nabbing Emmys. Now the documentary and nonfiction sections are taking off too.
True crime is also a hot topic right now, meaning that many of these series and documentaries are focused on unsolved stories or true crime tales.
According to the study, many states have a strong preference for documentaries with a focus on their state. “Flint Town” about the Flint water crisis is Michigan’s most-searched documentary, while “13th” is the most popular in seven of the states with the longest history of slavery during colonial/Civil War eras.
“The Staircase”, the story of the mysterious death of author Michael Peterson’s wife, is the most popular documentary. It was number one in 12 states including North Carolina, where the supposed murder occurred.
“13th” was number two, claiming the top spot in 11 states including Texas.
“Making a Murderer”, which caused a stir when it premiered on Netflix, was another popular documentary. It was the top choice for Iowa, North Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Lighter popular documentaries include “Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-qiang” and “The Toys that Made Us”.
To see the full study, click here.
