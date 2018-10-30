Sheriff places ‘no trick-or-treat’ signs in yards of registered sex offenders

JACKSON, GA (RNN) – This Halloween, the sheriff of Butts County wants everyone to know where the community’s registered sex offenders live.
Sheriff Gary Long had his deputies put “no-trick-or-treat” yard signs in front of their homes.
“Georgia law forbids registered sex offenders from participating in Halloween, to include decorations on their property,” the Facebook page for the Butts County Sheriff’s Office says. “Make sure to avoid houses which are marked with the attached posted signs in front ...”
The colorful signs say: “Warning! No trick-or-trick at this address. A community safety message from Butts County Sheriff Gary Long.”
There are more than 50 sex offenders in Butts County, Long told WXIA TV. The website for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations shows close to 31,500 registered sex offenders in the state.
Butts County is located about 45 miles southeast of Atlanta.
