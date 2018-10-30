Protesters try to stop bulding of high-level radioactive waste facility in Andrews

Protesters of radiation waste facility set up in Andrews (Source: Humberto Acosta)
By Violeta Trevizo | October 30, 2018 at 4:47 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 4:49 PM

ANDREWS CO, TX (KWES) - Protesters in Andrews are trying to stop the construction of a high-level radioactive waste facility in the county.

They’re hoping to get signatures on a petition and have set up outside La Mexicana restaurant.

Back in August, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission ruled a revised application from ISP provided sufficient information for the commission to continue to review its proposal.

ISP, a joint venture of Orano USA and WCS, wants to construct and operate a storage facility used for nuclear fuel at the existing WCS storage site.

WCS already has a license to store low-level radioactive waste.

