Protesters try to stop bulding of high-level radioactive waste facility in Andrews

ANDREWS CO, TX (KWES) - Protesters in Andrews are trying to stop the construction of a high-level radioactive waste facility in the county.
They’re hoping to get signatures on a petition and have set up outside La Mexicana restaurant.
Back in August, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission ruled a revised application from ISP provided sufficient information for the commission to continue to review its proposal.
ISP, a joint venture of Orano USA and WCS, wants to construct and operate a storage facility used for nuclear fuel at the existing WCS storage site.
WCS already has a license to store low-level radioactive waste.
