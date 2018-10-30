Palestinians revive calls to end security ties with Israel

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a meeting of the Central Council of the Palestinian Liberation Organization in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Late on Monday, at the end of a two-day gathering the council called for ending security coordination with Israeli forces in the West Bank, but says implementation is up to Abbas. They also called for suspending recognition of Israel. Abbas, who controls the council, has not implemented such decisions in the past. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed, File) (Majdi Mohammed)