OPD training community for active shooter response

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -The Odessa Police Department is preparing the community in case a tragedy strikes.
The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events program informs people of what to do in case they face a shooter.
With active shooter situations increasing more than ever before, local law enforcement say this program is very important for the community.
“The state of things as they are now you never know when it’s going to happen and the info in the class for active shooter events a lot of these topics translate to any kind of disaster any kind of stress related event some of those things can still apply so the more prepared someone is the more prepared they’re going to be,” Lt. Kevin Chance said.
If you are interested in taking the class, you can call the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641.
