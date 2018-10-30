OPD, OFD team up for Trunk or Treat event

(Source: Odessa Police Department)
By Kirsten Geddes | October 30, 2018 at 12:18 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 12:18 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police and firemen are teaming up to hand out candy safely to children on Halloween.

Personnel will be at the Central Fire Station on West Second Street from 9 to 11 a.m. on October 31. Children can come in costume with candy buckets in tow to collect all sorts of goodies.

OPD and OFD have also issued some safety tips for trick-or-treating:

  • Children should always go trick-or-treating with a responsible adult
  • Stay safe trick or treating at night by using flashlights
  • Watch for traffic while crossing streets
  • Adults should examine all candy before allowing children to consume it
  • Use a flashlight or battery operated candle in jack-o-lanterns

