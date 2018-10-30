OPD, OFD team up for Trunk or Treat event

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police and firemen are teaming up to hand out candy safely to children on Halloween.
Personnel will be at the Central Fire Station on West Second Street from 9 to 11 a.m. on October 31. Children can come in costume with candy buckets in tow to collect all sorts of goodies.
OPD and OFD have also issued some safety tips for trick-or-treating:
- Children should always go trick-or-treating with a responsible adult
- Stay safe trick or treating at night by using flashlights
- Watch for traffic while crossing streets
- Adults should examine all candy before allowing children to consume it
- Use a flashlight or battery operated candle in jack-o-lanterns
