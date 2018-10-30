OHS football captain honors father in return from injury

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -
During the Odessa High vs. Permian game back in week seven of the season, a senior captain for Odessa High School had to be carted off the field and taken to a hospital because of an injury.
On Friday night, that player Charles McClure made his return to the field in his dad’s old jersey number.
“He’s our leader you know for a guy like that to go down, because he’s not only a guy who leads with his mouth but his play is huge on our football team. It was a big loss,” said OHS coach Danny Servance.
On the opening kickoff of his first game back, he ran it all the way back for a touchdown.
“I was holding back some tears. It was just a relief back there in my happy place with my brothers,” said McClure.
