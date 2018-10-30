Odessa woman dead following 2-vehicle accident

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - An Odessa woman is dead following a two-vehicle accident on Saturday.
Lisa Hargy. 47, was driving a 2003 Nissan Altima north on Know avenue just after 7 a.m,. on October 27.
A 2016 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling west on FM 2020 at the same time.
Hargy disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of FM 2020 and Knox and struck the trailer being towed.
Hargy was pronounced dead at the scene. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.
No other injuries were reported.
