Odessa man struck by vehicle killed after failing to yield right-of-way

PECOS COUNTY, TX (KWES) - An Odessa man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street.
Calixo Ramirez, 54, was attempting to cross FM 1776 from west to east at 6:30 a.m. on October 26.
A 2008 Chrysler 300 was traveling north on FM 1776 while Ramirez was attempting to cross the street.
Ramirez failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the Chrysler. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to DPS, weather conditions at the time of the accident were foggy.
