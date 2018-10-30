Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We're seeing mild temperatures this morning in the 50s and lower 60s across West Texas and southeast New Mexico, along with patchy areas of fog. As we head into the afternoon, temperatures will be similar to yesterday, as highs reach the low to mid 80s. However, there will be more cloud cover than yesterday, and we'll have a southwest wind at 10-15 mph.
Heading into tonight, our cold front will stall in the northern Permian Basin, and we could see a few showers or weak storms develop during the overnight hours across the Trans Pecos and Permian Basin. The front will make it through Midland/Odessa sometime Wednesday afternoon and then move more rapidly through the rest of West Texas Wednesday evening/night.
Temperatures behind the front will drop into the 40s in time for trick-or-treating. A northeast wind at 10-20 mph will make it feel even colder. There is also a chance of a few showers or storms as the front moves through. The best storm chance will be in our far southeast counties, such as Reagan and Crockett counties.
