MISD officials discuss ‘Midland on the Move’ initiative

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - MISD officials gathered on Tuesday to discuss the Midland on the Move initiative which strives to improve the quality of education students receive.
During the “Shifting Toward a System of Great Schools” conference, they listened to David Osborne, author of Reinventing America’s Schools, and a panel guest speakers who improved student achievements.
“To grow that partnership together is a powerful aspect of the different styles and types of signature programs and learning that our kids should have in front of them," MISD Superintendent Orlando Riddick said, “and who better than to partner than with the school system and say 'let build it together.”
MISD is projecting an increase of approximately 10,000 students by 2027.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.