Jenna Bush Hager to speak at Buckner International fundraiser in Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Jenna Bush Hager will be at the Buckner International’s annual fundraiser in Midland.
The moderated Q&A will focus around Bush Hager’s thoughts on family values, the impact her parents had on her life and the importance of nonprofits to strengthen families and serve the community.
The luncheon, which will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Midland Country Club, is already sold out.
Nearly $150,000 was raised to benefit Buckner Midland, which includes Buckner Foster Care and Adoption and Buckner Family Pathways.
Other speakers of the event include Buckner International President/CEO Albert Reyes, Ph.D.; UTPB Chief of Staff/Executive Director of Communications Tatum Hubbard; and Buckner foster parents.
