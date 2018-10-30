James Dean Giant mural installed in Marfa

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - If you are driving on Highway 90, just West of Marfa, you may see some Giant installations based on a James Dean character.
The Briscoe Western Art Museum’s board has brought the larger-than-life art based on the movie Giant to West Texas.
The art shows James Dean’s character, Jett Rink, and other pieces from the 1956 movie.
Muralist John Cerney’s famous plywood figures can be found down highways around the country, from his native California to Alabama, and now Marfa.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.