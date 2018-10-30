Donations still needed for 2018 Back the Blue party

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Donations are still needed for the 2018 Back the Blue Party.
The party will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on November 3 at Rock the Desert. Organizers are still in need of multiple food items as well as a few raffle items.
Back the Blue is a way to show support for local law enforcement. Odessa and Midland police, the Ector and Midland County Sheriff’s Office, DPS and more will be in attendance.
For more information on the event you can call 432-335-5785.
The full list of items still needed are as follows:
Food left to be donated:
- Chips ($150 - $160)
- (20) 50-count assorted
- Soft Drinks ($200 – $220 Value)
- Dr. Pepper – 150 minimum, (7) 24-packs
- Pepsi – 125 minimum, (4) 36-packs
- Mountain Dew – 100 minimum, (5) 24-packs
- Diet Dr. Pepper – 75 minimum, (4) 24-packs
- 7-Up – 50 minimum, (3) 24-packs
- Cookies ($250)
- (12) 84-count trays at SAMS
Raffle Items needed to be donated:
- · Gun Safe ($700-$1,000 value)
- · 12-gauge Shotgun (AR-Platform, $450 at Tejas Shooting)
- · Glock Handgun ($500-$700)
