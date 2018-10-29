10 volunteers sworn-in as CASA advocates

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Ten new volunteers were sworn in as Court Appointed Special Advocates Monday morning.
All taking an oath, promising to look out for the best interest of abused and neglected children in foster care.
As officers of the court, CASA volunteers ensure the children’s needs are recognized and best interests are considered in both the courtroom and community.
“It’s so important for children to have a voice. For someone to speak up for them in court. Children who have an advocate get out of faster care sooner and have overall better outcomes,” Kathy Harmon with CASA of West Texas said.
About 500 children are in foster care in the Permian Basin, for ways to help, click here.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.