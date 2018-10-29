Turkey's leader opens new Istanbul Airport as global hub

Backdropped by posters of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, left, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, airlines employees stand in Istanbul's new airport ahead of its opening, Monday Oct. 29, 2018. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to inaugurate Istanbul's new airport, slated to be the world's biggest, a megaproject that he has pushed to meet its symbolic deadline. The airport will start operations on the 95th anniversary of Turkey's establishment as a republic Monday but will initially only serve limited destinations. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) (AP)