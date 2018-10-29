Texas Rangers investigate officer-involved shooting

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - An Odessa police officer responded to a car crash near the Halftime Lounge on 2120 Andrews Highway.
When he went to the 4X4 pickup to approach the driver, the driver drove towards the officer in an attempt to run him over. The officer fired his weapon towards the pickup in response, but the pickup headed on Andrews Highway and got into another car crash. Both people in the pickup ran but were later arrested.
Nobody was injured. The officer was put on restricted duty.
The Texas Rangers office has taken over the investigation.
