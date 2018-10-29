Student shot, killed by another student at Butler HS in Charlotte, suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A student has been confirmed dead after a shooting at Butler High School Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday morning. Matthews Police confirmed the student died from injuries related to the shooting after they were taken to the hospital.
The school was placed on lock down as officials worked to investigate the scene. The lock down was lifted around 9 a.m. as students could be seen running out of the building.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated the single shooter was taken into custody and the weapon was apprehended.
In a statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, families arriving on the scene were instructed to pick up their students at the entrance of Butler High.
Matthews Police say two students were fighting prior to the shooting.
According to CMS, classes will proceed Monday for students who remain on campus.
State Superintendent Mark Johnson released a statement expressing his concern for those affected by the shooting.
“I am heartbroken to hear that we have lost a student to school violence in one of our schools. We have contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg authorities and will assist in any way we can, but of course our first thoughts are for the parents and other loved ones of the student who passed away. The safety of our students is paramount. This is a sad day for all of North Carolina, and we must work together as a community to address these problems.”
