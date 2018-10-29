Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It's one of the warmer mornings that we've seen in a while with temps in the mid to upper 50s across much of the Permian Basin. Sunny and above average warmth will continue today across the entire area. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s across the region with rain chances near zero percent. The warm weather in the 80s will continue into Tuesday, albeit there will be a few more clouds in the sky.
The forecast becomes a little “spookier” as he head into Wednesday. A cold front is expected to arrive sometime Wednesday morning or afternoon. Rain chances won’t be huge, but we could see a few scattered showers or storms. The best chance of rain will be in the morning, but it’s not out of the question during trick-or-treating time.
It will also be quite a chilly Wednesday night for all the ghosts and goblins roaming the streets. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to upper 40s by 8pm with a north wind 10-20 mph. So bring those coats before heading out to trick-or-treat!
