Man in serious condition following Odessa stabbing

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - An Odessa man is in serious condition following a stabbing on Oct. 28.
Odessa Police responded to Medical Center Hospital in reference to a stab victim at around 3:21 a.m.
An investigation revealed that after a disturbance occurred in the 2100 block of North Sam Houston, Tye Sanchez Abila, 31, was stabbed multiple times by unknown subjects.
Abila was then transported to Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injury.
At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.
Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #18-43866.
