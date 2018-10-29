Limited ballots available for out-of-county voters

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - If you find yourself in the Permian Basin for this year’s election season, but your home is located home elsewhere in state, the elections administrator of Midland County, Deborah Land, wants you to know there’s no reason to let the election pass you by.
“Out of county voters can come in during early voting only at the elections office and visit with our voter registrar if they so wish they can vote a limited ballot,” said Land.
The limited ballots exclude all county or district based races, but features 14 important statewide races for the lawmakers who govern the state, such as Governor and U.S. Senator.
“That is our governing body for the state of Texas and federally cause you would vote for federal senators and federal representatives. So those are ultimately the people that make the laws that govern what we do,” said Land
It’s important to know, anyone who uses a limited ballot for an election in turn forfeits their right to vote in their home county for that particular election.
Also, limited ballots are only available to active Texas registered voters.
Limited ballots are only available during early voting, which means out of county voters would be without option come election day.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.