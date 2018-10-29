Damaged overpass in Stanton set to be demolished

STANTON, TX (KWES) - A damaged overpass on I-20 in Stanton is set to be demolished.
The bridge was hit by an oversized load in January 2018 and has been closed ever since.
TxDOT says the demolition should only take a few days but prep work must be done first.
Work started Sunday night and will continue between Sundays and Thursdays. Drivers should expect lane closures and detours through the next three weeks.
Temporary service roads will be built to handle detoured traffic during the bridge’s demolition.
