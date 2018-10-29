Afternoon forecast from Forecaster, Chris Sullivan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Good afternoon. It has been another warm and nice afternoon across West Texas and Southeast New Mexico. This warm stretch will continue Tuesday with highs expected to rise back in the 70s and low 80s. A few more clouds will start to roll in later Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. Much cooler and windier weather will roll in behind the front Wednesday. A few scattered showers will be possible Wednesday too. Halloween evening will be chilly for events or trick-or-treating as temps. will drop into the 40s with a north wind 15 + mph. Any scattered rain will likely move out by late evening and overnight. Dry weather will resume after Halloween with temps. rebounding into the 60s and 70s by the end of the week.