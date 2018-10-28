TX school bus swept away in floodwaters

LEANDER, TX (CNN) - Newly-released video shows a school bus getting swept away by floodwaters north of Austin, TX, last week.
A 12-year-old student was on-board when the driver tried to get through a flooded crossing after driving past a barricade.
The bus floated down the creek, tipping side to side. Eventually, the driver completely lost control.
The student's mother said her son called her hysterical, afraid he was going to die.
Some trees finally stopped the bus. Emergency responders rescued the driver and the boy.
Police arrested the driver, who is now charged with endangering a child and not obeying warning signs. The school district says the driver has been fired.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.