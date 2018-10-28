Traffic alerts for the week of Oct. 29

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - On the week of Oct. 29, keep a watch out for these traffic alerts in the West Texas area.
In Reeves County, a crew will work on FM 2119 between mile markers 182 and 197 on Monday and Tuesday.
In Ector County, a crew will be making repairs on Moss Ave. at I-20 on Tuesday. Alternating closures will include eastbound I-20 off ramp, westbound lane of south frontage road and all of Moss Ave. AVOID AREA IF YOU CAN.
In Odessa, a crew will be working on a manhole cover on 42nd St. near Dixie Ave starting Tuesday. Lane closures will be needed, and the project should last about a week.
Always remember to obey flaggers, warning signs and follow pilot cars. Delays are expected in these areas.
