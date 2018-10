“An over-the-top wedding, three feuding sisters and a church full of small-town eccentrics. What could possibly go wrong? In this fast-paced, laugh-a-minute comedy, the Futrelle sisters of Fayro, Texas— Frankie, Twink and their estranged sister, Honey Raye—are thrown together to pull off a family wedding. But it is not going well. Frankie’s oldest twin daughter is marrying the son of the queen of what passes for high society in Fayro and Frankie is desperate to make this antebellum-themed wedding an elegant affair. It soon becomes obvious that Fate has other plans.”

According to the Jones Hope Wooten Playwrights website.