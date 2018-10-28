Merry Marketplace returns to Odessa from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4

By Mariana Veloso | October 28, 2018 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated October 28 at 12:02 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Junior League of Odessa is hosting their 36th Annual Merry Marketplace.

Guests can enjoy this week-long shopping event from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Hwy. This year’s theme is A Cozy Christmas.

All proceeds of the event go to help the Junior League of Odessa fund local projects and community assistance programs.

The shopping hours of the marketplace are

  • Nov. 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Nov. 4: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission into the marketplace at $10, strollers are another $10.

Here is a schedule of special events:

  • Nov. 1 –  Shopping & Casino Royale: $75 a ticket
  • Nov. 2 – Ladies Champagne Brunch: $75 a ticket
  • Nov. 3 – Breakfast with Santa (Barn G): 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Here is the merchant list:

  • 1 of ONE (The Hangups)
  • Accessorize In Style
  • Ada Marie’s
  • Art of this World
  • Bath House Apothecary
  • BNR
  • Borgil Massage
  • Bow Jangles
  • Casually Cashmere
  • Cigar Cutters
  • Classic Golf Sets
  • Classy Country
  • Company’s Comin’
  • Copper Artistry by TK Imports
  • Cowgirls & City Chics
  • Deep South Barrels, LLC
  • Discovery Toys
  • Dueling Roses Embroidery
  • Pepper Springs Out West
  • E.F. Outfitters
  • Elegant Decor Designs
  • EtchOSketch
  • Eva’s Essentials
  • Flair & Co.
  • Fred Stockbauer Goldsmith
  • Gift Baskets
  • Gift Garden Doll Boutique
  • Great Rocky Mountain Fur
  • Hippie Chick
  • Hippie Chick Monogramming
  • Holiday Farms
  • How Cute!
  • IMK Jewelry
  • Jewelry Lady, Red River
  • Johnny June’s Boutique  
  • Karen’s Kreations
  • Ladybugs in my Garden
  • Magic Needleworks
  • MAJEZA Jewelry Cleaner
  • Marigold Boutique
  • Market Street
  • Mills Gourmet
  • Nectar of the Vine
  • Needleworks
  • Our Stuff
  • Our Stuff Furniture
  • Palm of Hope Jewelry
  • Pink Armadillos
  • Pink Mint Boutique
  • Pink Zebra
  • PK Fine Imports
  • Plum Crazy
  • Pony Pal Stables
  • Rosse-James
  • Reilly-Chance
  • Runway Seven
  • Scentsy-Carol Bishop Hauch
  • Shabby Chic West Texas
  • Sheila’s Classy to Whimsy
  • Signature Stag
  • Small Town Gypsy
  • Susie’s South 40 Confections
  • Tami’s Treasures
  • The Caramel Candy Co
  • The Gift Solution
  • The Pink Pug
  • Thirsty Bird Boutique
  • Three Sisters Bows
  • Treestump Woodcrafts
  • Trends & Traditions
  • Under Wraps
  • University Bridal & Formals
  • Usborne Books & More
  • Wild Designs Boutique
  • Wild Ones 

For more information, click here.

