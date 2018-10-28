Merry Marketplace returns to Odessa from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Junior League of Odessa is hosting their 36th Annual Merry Marketplace.
Guests can enjoy this week-long shopping event from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Hwy. This year’s theme is A Cozy Christmas.
All proceeds of the event go to help the Junior League of Odessa fund local projects and community assistance programs.
The shopping hours of the marketplace are
- Nov. 2: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nov. 4: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
General admission into the marketplace at $10, strollers are another $10.
Here is a schedule of special events:
- Nov. 1 – Shopping & Casino Royale: $75 a ticket
- Nov. 2 – Ladies Champagne Brunch: $75 a ticket
- Nov. 3 – Breakfast with Santa (Barn G): 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Here is the merchant list:
- 1 of ONE (The Hangups)
- Accessorize In Style
- Ada Marie’s
- Art of this World
- Bath House Apothecary
- BNR
- Borgil Massage
- Bow Jangles
- Casually Cashmere
- Cigar Cutters
- Classic Golf Sets
- Classy Country
- Company’s Comin’
- Copper Artistry by TK Imports
- Cowgirls & City Chics
- Deep South Barrels, LLC
- Discovery Toys
- Dueling Roses Embroidery
- Pepper Springs Out West
- E.F. Outfitters
- Elegant Decor Designs
- EtchOSketch
- Eva’s Essentials
- Flair & Co.
- Fred Stockbauer Goldsmith
- Gift Baskets
- Gift Garden Doll Boutique
- Great Rocky Mountain Fur
- Hippie Chick
- Hippie Chick Monogramming
- Holiday Farms
- How Cute!
- IMK Jewelry
- Jewelry Lady, Red River
- Johnny June’s Boutique
- Karen’s Kreations
- Ladybugs in my Garden
- Magic Needleworks
- MAJEZA Jewelry Cleaner
- Marigold Boutique
- Market Street
- Mills Gourmet
- Nectar of the Vine
- Needleworks
- Our Stuff
- Our Stuff Furniture
- Palm of Hope Jewelry
- Pink Armadillos
- Pink Mint Boutique
- Pink Zebra
- PK Fine Imports
- Plum Crazy
- Pony Pal Stables
- Rosse-James
- Reilly-Chance
- Runway Seven
- Scentsy-Carol Bishop Hauch
- Shabby Chic West Texas
- Sheila’s Classy to Whimsy
- Signature Stag
- Small Town Gypsy
- Susie’s South 40 Confections
- Tami’s Treasures
- The Caramel Candy Co
- The Gift Solution
- The Pink Pug
- Thirsty Bird Boutique
- Three Sisters Bows
- Treestump Woodcrafts
- Trends & Traditions
- Under Wraps
- University Bridal & Formals
- Usborne Books & More
- Wild Designs Boutique
- Wild Ones
