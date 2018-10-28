'Halloween' carves up another $32 million to top box office

One new bright spot was Luca Guadagnino's remake of the horror classic "Suspiria." Opening in just two theaters, it debuted with a very strong per-screen average of $89,903 for Amazon Studios, a good start for Guadagnino's follow-up to the Oscar-winning "Call Me By Your Name." His "Suspiria" has been somewhat divisive among critics (69 percent "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes).