H-E-B Feast of Sharing tour begins in November

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - H-E-B’s annual Feasts of Sharing will begin in November.
Feast of Sharing is an event hosted by H-E-B where they provide holiday meals and good cheer to Texas communities.
“Feast of Sharing is the culmination of a year‑round commitment H‑E‑B makes to fighting hunger,” according to the H-E-B Feast of Sharing webpage.
An average Feast of Sharing dinner serves 3,000 pounds of sliced turkey, 2,500 pounds of cornbread dressing, 750 pumpkin pies, 380 gallons of mashed potatoes and 140 gallons of turkey gravy.
The event will also include music, arts and crafts and kids’ activities, Santa himself will even make an appearance at some of the feasts.
Here is a list of nearby feasts:
- Midland: from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Horseshoe Pavilion, 202 Cotton Flat Road.
- Odessa: from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Hwy, Building D&E.
- Big Spring: from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, Sonic Floor, 1001 Birdwell Lane.
For a full list of upcoming feasts, click here.
