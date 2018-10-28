Ellen Noël to host free Dia de los Muertos art day

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Ellen Noël Art Museum will be hosting a Dia de los Muertos Community Art Day on Nov. 3.
This free family event was made to celebrate and educate people of the traditions and customs of this holiday. Guests can enjoy arts and crafts and musical performances.
The community art day will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, 4909 E. University Blvd.
If you have any questions, contact Annie Stanley at annie@noelartmuseum.org or call 432.550.9696 (extension 213).
