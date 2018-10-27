West Texas Tennis Association wins prestigious USTA award

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The West Texas Tennis Association been awarded the Community Tennis Association of the Year award for Texas.
WTTA will receive the award during the intermission of the Odessa Jackalopes game on Oct. 27.
The game starts at 7 p.m. at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Hwy.
WTTA will also host a “tennis on ice” game during the intermission of the hockey game.
The title is awarded by the United States Tennis Association and this is WTTA’s first time receiving the honor.
Other awards that have been given by USTA include:
- NJTL Program of the Year – KidsInc. & The Alex O’Brien Tennis Foundation, Amarillo
- Youth Excellence Program – South Plains Tennis Association, Lubbock
- Partner Organization of the Year – T Bar M Racquet Club, Dallas
