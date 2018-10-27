Weather Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We're seeing beautiful sunny skies this afternoon and above average temperatures, and that trend is going to continue over the next couple days. This is because a strong area of high pressure is making it's way over West Texas from the west. Expect temperatures Sunday and Monday even a few degrees warmer than today, in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.
A few changes occur as we head into the middle of the week. We are expecting a cold front to make its way through sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening. We are not anticipating widespread rain, which is good news for trick-or-treaters. However, there is a chance of a few scattered showers or storms. The best chance will be in he northeast Permian Basin, in locations such as Big Spring, Colorado City, and Snyder.
Late week looks to stay dry, although cooler than what we’re seeing now. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Dry weather will likely stick around for next weekend as well.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.