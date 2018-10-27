Gamer helps raise funds for Medical Center Hospital

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Gamer David Lasater will be playing in Extra Life Game Day to raise money for Medical Center Hospital.
Lasater has raised $1,815 so far, but his goal is $2,500 which he is looking to reach on Nov. 3.
Extra Life is a non-profit that uses gaming to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the U.S. Since they began in 2008, they have raised more than $40 million for sick and injured kids.
On Game Day, gamers across the nation and Canada raise money by playing for 24 hours.
The money raised helps fund critical treatment, healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.
If you want to learn more about Extra Life, click here.
To donate to Lasater’s account, click here.
