Ector County Sheriff’s Office in search for missing special needs person

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate Pamela Louise Beasley, 55.
Beasley has been missing from the 3700 block of W. 15th St. since 10:15 a.m. Oct. 27.
The police suspect that she is probably on foot at an unknown direction of travel.
Beasley is a white female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an unknown yellow logo on back, a green T-shirt with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on it, light gray sweat pants and brown, gray and pink Nike shoes.
Beasley is a special needs person.
If you have any information on Beasley, please call the Ector County Sheriff’s Office at 432-335-3050.
