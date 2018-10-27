Ector County Sheriff’s Office in search for missing special needs person

(Veloso, Mariana)
By Mariana Veloso | October 27, 2018 at 2:37 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 2:37 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate Pamela Louise Beasley, 55.

Beasley has been missing from the 3700 block of W. 15th St. since 10:15 a.m. Oct. 27.

The police suspect that she is probably on foot at an unknown direction of travel.

Beasley is a white female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an unknown yellow logo on back, a green T-shirt with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on it, light gray sweat pants and brown, gray and pink Nike shoes.

Beasley is a special needs person.

If you have any information on Beasley, please call the Ector County Sheriff’s Office at 432-335-3050.

