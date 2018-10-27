Dodgers bullpen shines after Jansen's mistake in epic Game 3

"There's some guys that we wanted to stay away from today, namely (Ryan) Madson, Julio (Urias)," Roberts said. "But for those guys to give us big outs and pick us up when we needed it, it's kind of a signature of our ballclub. Had our backs against the wall many times, and for us to persevere, and it wasn't how we scripted it, but it was a big win for us."