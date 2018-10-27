DEA collects prescription pills at annual Take Back Day

“You may think that your medication that you got you know six months ago, for a toothache will still be good in six months to a year. (But,) when those sit on the shelves their chemicals can change and so we need to get them gone out. Also, for those people who do have problems, they may come through your house, they break in knowing that you may have had things in the past to see what you may have still,” Sara Tomlinson, Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse representative, said.