DEA collects prescription pills at annual Take Back Day

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The United States Drug Enforcement Administration held their annual DEA Take Back Day on Oct. 27.
This happened all around the United States, but here in West Texas the event was held at the Odessa Police Department.
Within the first hour, more than 20 people came to drop off their unused prescription pills.
Police said that throwing away prescription pills through them will help keep you safe.
“You may think that your medication that you got you know six months ago, for a toothache will still be good in six months to a year. (But,) when those sit on the shelves their chemicals can change and so we need to get them gone out. Also, for those people who do have problems, they may come through your house, they break in knowing that you may have had things in the past to see what you may have still,” Sara Tomlinson, Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse representative, said.
If you missed the first day, there is a drop off box at the Odessa Police Department which can be accessed 24-hours a day 7-days a week.
Additionally, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office drop off box is available during business hours, Monday through Friday.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.