Students on a path to becoming teachers

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Ector County Independent School District is looking for incoming juniors and seniors interested in becoming teachers.
The program is called Education in Training, a way for students to gain dual credit for both high school and college, and offer students 21-semester credits.
“15 of those hours are upper-level junior-senior at the college level classes which is really exciting and a first for us in career and technical education,” Carla Byrne, ECISD teacher said.
Students will also be on a path with Odessa College and UT Permian Basin to becoming a teacher.
However, the curriculum is not just out of the book, students are getting real-life experience in front of the classroom.
“Tuesdays and Wednesdays, we go to Lamar Early Education Center, or Carver Early Education Center depending on what (high) school you are at and then we basically learn how to be a teacher and right now we are doing a book assignment,” Jordan Redd, ECISD student said.
“Well, I plan on being a teacher so right now I am sort of just being an assistant type and that’s helping me and everyone in the class know whether or not we want to do this age group or an older age group,” Halli Stark, ECISD student said.
Interested students are asked to speak with a school counselor about adding the program to their 4-year plan.
