State Representative, 2018 Victory Chairwoman discuss Texas' GOP Get Out the Vote

"Get Out the Vote" organizers said they are trying to help the community become better informed.
By Victor Blanco | October 25, 2018 at 8:37 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 8:37 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - State Representative Tom Craddick and 2018 Victory Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham to discuss Texas' GOP Get Out the Vote efforts Thursday at the Petroleum Club of Midland.

Among the discussion, Midland’s record turn out was a hot topic.

“Midland County, we had a record turnout first day and we’re having a record turnout everyday so it looks real positive and the same is going on in Ector County,” said Craddick.

Early voting runs through Nov. 2.

