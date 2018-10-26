State Representative, 2018 Victory Chairwoman discuss Texas' GOP Get Out the Vote

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - State Representative Tom Craddick and 2018 Victory Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham to discuss Texas' GOP Get Out the Vote efforts Thursday at the Petroleum Club of Midland.
Among the discussion, Midland’s record turn out was a hot topic.
“Midland County, we had a record turnout first day and we’re having a record turnout everyday so it looks real positive and the same is going on in Ector County,” said Craddick.
Early voting runs through Nov. 2.
