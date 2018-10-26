Restaurant Report: 2 low performers in Permian Basin

MIDLAND/ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The first week of October was a mixed bag for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. There were several top performers in Odessa. However, there was also a low performer in each Midland and Odessa.
Schlotzsky’s at 5003 JBS Pkwy. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- Food not in original containers not labeled/date marked - Microwave and rotating oven needed cleaning - Not thawing cold food properly - Personal drinks not covered w/no straws - Garbage bin lids outside left open - Lid on cold holding unit needs to be replaced - Cold hold not keeping food at proper temperature - Chemicals stored in hand wash sink - Some food in cooler not covered - Opening in outer walls - Roaches crawling under and along the water heater - Floors near water heater needed cleaning to avoid re-infestation of roaches
This resulted in the health inspector deducing 23 points from Schlotzsky’s. However, the health inspector went back the next week and everything had been corrected.
La Original Y Real Michoacan at 210 W. Longview Ave. in Midland was cited for the following:
- Insects found in the kitchen - Towels not properly stored - Utensils not properly stored - No paper towels at hand wash sink or men’s restroom - Filters above stove need replacing - Some food not covered in cooler - Toxic items not properly stored - Some packaged items not labeled - Some food in coolers not date marked/labeled
This resulted in the health inspector deducting 15 points from La Original.
As we mentioned, there were several restaurants with perfect for the week, all of them in Odessa. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:
- McAlister’s Deli (2744 N. County Rd. W) - Church’s Chicken (1336 N. County Rd. W) - Nina’s Kitchen (5230 W. University Blvd.) - Whitehouse Meat Market (7270 E. Hwy. 191) - Brunch & Munch (818 N. County Rd. W)
