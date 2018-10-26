Recent history says No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 ND should be wary

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) runs past Boston College defensive back Taj-Amir Torres (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind. No true freshman has ever won the Heisman Trophy, but Moore is performing well enough that he should at least merit consideration for a trip to New York if he keeps up this pace. Purdue visits Michigan State on Saturday. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) (AP)