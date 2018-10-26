Permian Basin Weekend 10/26-10/28: Events for the whole family

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience October 26 through October 28.
- “Til Beth Do Us Part”
Midland Community Theatre’s production of “Til Beth Do Us Part” is still running. There are two more chances to see it this weekend.
- Midland YMCA
The Midland YMCA is holding a Halloween Carnival. Featured will be face painting, an obstacle course and dancing.
- Spooktacular
Bully Beds Inc. will be hosting a Spooktacular Fundraiser to benefit rescue dogs. There will be a costume contest, music and a pinup/pitbull kissing booth hosted by the Pink Ladies.
- Spooky Soiree
The Spooky Soiree is being held at the Ector County Coliseum. There will be free trick or treating, giveaways and raffles.
- Science in the Park
The Ector County Library will be hosting Science in the Park. They will be doing simple science experiments to teach children the fun of science.
- West Texas Haunted Half
If you’re feeling a bit more athletic for Halloween, Downtown Midland Management District and Midland Athletic Co. are holding the West Texas Haunted Half. Attendees are encouraged to dress up for a 10k, 5k or 1k.
- Kooky Karnival
Friend’s of St. John’s Episcopal School in Odessa will be holding a Kooky Karnival at the Ector County Coliseum. There will be food, a silent auction, carnival games and more.
- Fall Festival
The Midland Centennial Library is holding a Fall Festival. Featured will be games, a maze and characters from “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”.
- Halloween Bash
COM Aquatics is holding a Halloween Bash. Children can enjoy swimming, bounce houses, trick or treating and more.
- Halloween Howl
For those looking for a little more adult-oriented fun, Midland Community Theatre is holding its Halloween Howl event. During the event there will be showings of “Young Frankenstein” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”.
- Altered Book Workshop
The Ellen Noel Art Museum will be teaching people how to create a unique and personalized journal in this Altered Book Workshop. Attendees will be able to use old books, collage techniques, unusual papers, and other items to create their special journal.
- Funtastic Fiesta
The Halloween Fun-tastic Fiesta is happening at La Hacienda Event Center. Admission is free and there will be trick or treating, vendors, raffles and more.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.