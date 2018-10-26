Permian Basin Weekend 10/26-10/28: Events for the whole family

By Kirsten Geddes | October 26, 2018 at 5:16 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 5:16 AM

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience October 26 through October 28.

  • “Til Beth Do Us Part”

Midland Community Theatre’s production of “Til Beth Do Us Part” is still running. There are two more chances to see it this weekend.

  • Midland YMCA

The Midland YMCA is holding a Halloween Carnival. Featured will be face painting, an obstacle course and dancing.

  • Spooktacular

Bully Beds Inc. will be hosting a Spooktacular Fundraiser to benefit rescue dogs. There will be a costume contest, music and a pinup/pitbull kissing booth hosted by the Pink Ladies.

  • Spooky Soiree

The Spooky Soiree is being held at the Ector County Coliseum. There will be free trick or treating, giveaways and raffles.

  • Science in the Park

The Ector County Library will be hosting Science in the Park. They will be doing simple science experiments to teach children the fun of science.

  • West Texas Haunted Half

If you’re feeling a bit more athletic for Halloween, Downtown Midland Management District and Midland Athletic Co. are holding the West Texas Haunted Half. Attendees are encouraged to dress up for a 10k, 5k or 1k.

  • Kooky Karnival

Friend’s of St. John’s Episcopal School in Odessa will be holding a Kooky Karnival at the Ector County Coliseum. There will be food, a silent auction, carnival games and more.

  • Fall Festival

The Midland Centennial Library is holding a Fall Festival. Featured will be games, a maze and characters from “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”.

  • Halloween Bash

COM Aquatics is holding a Halloween Bash. Children can enjoy swimming, bounce houses, trick or treating and more.

  • Halloween Howl

For those looking for a little more adult-oriented fun, Midland Community Theatre is holding its Halloween Howl event. During the event there will be showings of “Young Frankenstein” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”.

  • Altered Book Workshop

The Ellen Noel Art Museum will be teaching people how to create a unique and personalized journal in this Altered Book Workshop. Attendees will be able to use old books, collage techniques, unusual papers, and other items to create their special journal.

  • Funtastic Fiesta

The Halloween Fun-tastic Fiesta is happening at La Hacienda Event Center. Admission is free and there will be trick or treating, vendors, raffles and more.

