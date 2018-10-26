Morning forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We’re starting off with a nice, cool October morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies throughout the day today as temperatures rise to their warmest levels in nearly 2 weeks with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is a very isolated shower chance, but the vast majority of us will stay dry. It will be a great night for high school football with temps in the 60s!
We’ll see even warmer weather this weekend, as high temperatures will reach the upper 70s and even lower 80s for some of us. We’ll see plenty of sunshine through the weekend as well thanks to high pressure dominating the region.
Quiet and warm weather continues into early next week, but a cold front is expected to come in Wednesday, sending highs back into the 60s with a chance of rain on Halloween. A lot can change with this forecast because we are still 5 days out, but we’ll continue to give you the latest details.
