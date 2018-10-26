Miss Cayce’s Christmas Store to sell special edition ornament

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Miss Cayce's Christmas Store in Midland is kicking off the holiday season in November.
As part of their annual fundraiser to give back to local charities, you can meet the senior designer of Christopher Radko, a brand of collectible holiday ornaments.
Mario Tare will be signing special edition Santa ornaments priced at $40.
All the proceeds sold will benefit the Junior League of Midland, who are now celebrating their 70th year in Midland.
"They have mentoring programs for young girls and ninth grade girls and seventh and eighth grade girls at risk,” Kathy Harrison, co-owner of Miss Cayce’s, said. “They have done so much for the Permian Basin, of course the Odessa Junior League as well.”
If you would like to check out the event, it will be on November 1 at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
